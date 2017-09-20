Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Arsonists set fire to Tesco forecourt in Hertfordshire

John Wood · 20 September, 2017
police tape

An incident of arson at a Hertfordshire forecourt is being investigated by police officers and they are appealing for information and witnesses.

The incident happened between 1.30am and 1.50am on Friday, September 15 at the Tesco Express petrol station in Prestwick Road, South Oxhey.

Between these times, offenders entered the car park and set light to several metal cages containing cardboard and plastic.

The flames then spread to nearby fencing panels before the offenders used fire extinguishers in an attempt to douse the flames, but they were unsuccessful and left the scene.

DC Paul Burton, from the Three Rivers Local Crime Unit, said: “This was a deliberate and dangerous act that could have had serious consequences given the location. The fire service was called to extinguish the flames and luckily no one was injured as a result of the offenders actions.

“However, we are keen to trace those responsible and therefore I am appealing to any members of the public who may have any information that could help us with our investigation to please come forward and speak to us. Did you see anything suspicious prior to or following the fire?

“You can call our non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference C3/17/1230 or report information online at www.contacthertspolice.uk/Report/Crime.”

Alternatively, anyone with information about this incident can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or through its anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

