BP/M&S site opens in Torrington

John Wood

Ten new jobs have been created with the opening of the new BP service station with M&S Simply Food on New Road, Torrington, Devon.

The joint BP and Marks & Spencer development will offer motorists a wide range of M&S food alongside BP’s own Wild Bean Café drinks and hot food.

Approximately £0.6m has been spent on the site which includes a toilet accessible to disabled people, and a baby changing-room.

Andrew Kenney, BP district manager said: “The new store and introduction of the M&S Simply Food range means we have been able to create 10 new jobs for people in the local area. It’ll be open late providing customers with a selected range of Marks & Spencer’s high quality fresh, innovative food alongside the best of BP fuels and our own Wild Bean Café.”

The first customers at BP on New Road will also receive a range of discounts and a free bag for life to help their future shopping.

The first BP M&S Simply Food store was opened in 2005 at BP Hammersmith in London. There are now more than 230 in the UK.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: