BP/M&S site opens in Torrington after £0.6m redevelopment

John Wood · 20 September, 2017
BP and M&S signs together on forecourt

Ten new jobs have been created with the opening of the new BP service station with M&S Simply Food on New Road, Torrington, Devon.

The joint BP and Marks & Spencer development will offer motorists a wide range of M&S food alongside BP’s own Wild Bean Café drinks and hot food.

Approximately £0.6m has been spent on the site which includes a toilet accessible to disabled people, and a baby changing-room.

Andrew Kenney, BP district manager said: “The new store and introduction of the M&S Simply Food range means we have been able to create 10 new jobs for people in the local area. It’ll be open late providing customers with a selected range of Marks & Spencer’s high quality fresh, innovative food alongside the best of BP fuels and our own Wild Bean Café.”

The first customers at BP on New Road will also receive a range of discounts and a free bag for life to help their future shopping.

The first BP M&S Simply Food store was opened in 2005 at BP Hammersmith in London. There are now more than 230 in the UK.

