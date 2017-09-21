MRH adds five sites with purchase of Peregrine Retail

Merril Boulton

Karen Dickens, chief executive of MRH (Photo: )

MRH has acquired Peregrine Retail Limited - which operates five sites in the South West of England - as part of its strategic objective to expand its presence across the UK.

The five sites are located in Kingsclere, Wellington, Blackhorse, Windmill and Bridgwater, and have strong links to the local community. Each site is noteworthy for its size, with innovative forecourt designs and large retail offer, and will form an important part of the growing MRH portfolio, according to a statement released by MRH to announce the acquisition.

It stated that the prime locations, all of which have undergone recent redevelopment, will ‎significantly enhance the company's brand promise and further strengthen its growing presence in the region. The sites - which employ a total of 129 staff - have Shell-branded forecourts with large Budgens stores. Three of the sites - Bridgwater, Blackhorse and Wellington - also have Subway inserts with seating for over 30 customers per site.

Tom Orford, who has significant retail experience with both Peregrine and Budgens, will become general manager, Peregrine Retail Limited. Tom will lead future MRH expansion within the region, including the addition of six new-to-industry sites over the next 18 months.

Karen Dickens, chief executive of MRH, said: "This is another important milestone for MRH and I’m delighted to welcome this fantastic team and sites into the MRH portfolio. These sites are an exciting addition thanks to their excellent locations and are an important presence within their communities.

"This acquisition will allow MRH to further increase its footprint across the South West and reach more customers, which is an important element of our brand offer. The Peregrine team has consistently delivered high levels of customer service and quality operations which we look forward to adding to the ‘MRH Driving Retail’ promise.’

John Mason, managing director at Peregrine Retail Limited, said: “We’re delighted that Peregrine is joining the MRH family. Having worked to establish Peregrine Retail Limited for the past eight years, we are confident that MRH will continue to support our staff, customers and the business. We look forward to watching the business grow as part of the MRH brand offer.”

MRH has acquired 19 sites in the past two months, as the company continues to expand its offering nationally. Earlier in September, MRH acquired Chartman Retail, which operates 10 service stations across the South West.

This latest acquisition will now take the MRH portfolio to a total of 491 sites.

