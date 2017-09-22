Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Asda sparks round of price cuts on supermarket fuel

John Wood · 22 September, 2017
Asda logo

Asda has sparked a round of supermarket fuel price cuts, announcing up to 2ppl off unleaded petrol and 1ppl on diesel from Saturday 23 September, bringing prices down to a new national price cap of 115.7ppl on unleaded petrol and 116.7ppl on diesel at all 308 filling stations.

Asda’s head of petrol trading Dave Tyrer said: “Today’s latest move shows that Asda is once again leading the way in reducing the price at the pumps following recent sharp increases caused by hurricanes Harvey and Irma. 

“At a time when many garages and supermarkets are charging in excess of 120.9ppl, Asda’s new price cap of 115.7ppl on unleaded and 116.7ppl on diesel will be welcomed by the millions of drivers.”

Sainsbury’s responded with identical price cuts across its 309 forecourts from the same date. Keith Black, Sainsbury’s petrol category manager, said: “This is a nice piece of news for our customers on the roads this weekend. We always aim to provide our customers with fantastic prices and great quality across all of our products and services and we hope this price drop will help them to keep costs down as they start thinking ahead to Christmas.”

Morrisons announced that it would be cutting up to 2ppl off both unleaded petrol and diesel at all its sites, and Tesco was last to react outlining cuts the same as Asda and Sainsbury’s.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “This is some very welcome relief for motorists who have suffered a 3ppl rise in the average price of petrol since mid-August as a result of Storm Harvey hitting the US Gulf Coast and disrupting refineries.

“Motorists are now paying nearly 120ppl for unleaded – the highest since March – while the average price at the big four supermarkets is 117ppl. This latest cut from the supermarkets should force forecourt reductions across the country, hopefully bringing prices down by 2ppl everywhere.

“Strangely, this has all come at time when the oil price has increased by around $7 a barrel since mid-August, but it is the strengthening of the pound to $1.35 that has made the big difference as fuel like oil is traded in dollars.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 18 September 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East120.75128.55119.84
East Midlands120.29128.81119.63
London120.7558.57130.05119.82
North East120.2059.90129.98119.40
North West120.52128.62119.81
Northern Ireland119.2369.90126.85119.03
Scotland120.60128.18119.75
South East121.03130.63120.24
South West120.75129.31119.96
Wales120.35127.44119.57
West Midlands120.4262.90130.69119.84
Yorkshire & Humber120.1971.90128.67119.59
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Applegreen is Forecourt Trader of the Year

Certas Energy acquires English sites

Applegreen applies for planning consent f...

Product news: Quirky promotion on Oasis f...

Applegreen is Forecourt Trader of the Year

MFG buys three companies and adds 17 sites

Certas Energy acquires English sites

P&C Services appointed EDGEPoS partner in...

Applegreen is Forecourt Trader of the Year

Certas Energy acquires English sites

MRH buys fellow Top 50 Indie Chartman Group

MFG buys three companies and adds 17 sites

Poll

See Results

Are you relieved that as a consequence of the 2015 Modern Slavery Act, rogue hand car washing operations are now being targeted by the authorities as one of the prime sources of human trafficking and are being shut down?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions