Appeal for witnesses to robbery at Grantham forecourt shop

John Wood · 22 September, 2017

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward to help with an investigation into a robbery at a forecourt shop in Grantham.

It occurred at the Jet Service Station, on Manthorpe Road, Grantham, at 8pm on Monday 18 September.

Officers are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who was in the Manthorpe Road, Castlegate, Park Road, Redcross Street, Alford Street or the immediate area between 19:30 and 20:30.

Anyone who was driving in the area between those times and has dashcam footage is also asked to come forward and help officers.

Please contact 101 and quote incident number 461 of 18 September if you have any information.

