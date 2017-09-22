Detectives release CCTV images in witness appeal

John Wood

Detectives investigating an armed robbery at a North Yorkshire forecourt shop have released CCTV images with the hope that new witnesses may come forward.

At around 11.45pm on Thursday 17 August, two men went into the Jet Garage, in Barnsley Road, Wath, with one of the men reportedly carrying a knife.

The two men, who both had their faces covered, made demands for cash and cigarettes. They then left in a silver/grey Ford KA, registration DU04 KZB, carrying a quantity of cash and tobacco, heading towards Wath.

No one was injured during the incident, but staff members were left badly shaken by what happened.

Officers investigating the incident are asking for anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious that evening to get in touch.

If you know who is responsible, or saw the car before or after the incident, please call police on 101 quoting incident number 1207 of 17 August 2017.

Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Two men arrested in connection with the incident, aged 42 and 36, have since been released from the investigation.

