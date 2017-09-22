Police release CCTV film in bid to catch forecourt gunman

John Wood

Police have released CCTV footage of a robbery at a forecourt shop in which a woman cashier was handed a note that read, “I’ve got a gun”.

The woman was working on her own in the Esso filling station in Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough, when a man walked in at just after 8pm on September 2.

As an accomplice waited at the entrance, the man got the note from his pocket and said he wanted money. The cashier handed over cash and both men made off.

Detective constable Fran Scott, who is investigating, said: “This robbery left the member of staff very upset and shaken. We do not know if the robber had a gun but the threat was made and we’re now very keen to trace anyone who believes they may know who these men were.

“I hope this CCTV footage will jog someone’s memory and get us that piece of information we need to find the people responsible.

“Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could be very important to this investigation.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting CF0503780917 or visit the Cambridgeshire Police website.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

To view the CCTV click here

