PRA gets 'Live & Local' in Warwick and Chester

Merril Boulton

PRA director Brian Madderson is hoping for a good turnout of retailers at the forthcominng ‘Live & Local’ forums being held during the next two weeks.

The first is being held on Thursday, September 28, at the Warwick Racecourse Hampton St, Warwick CV34 6HN. Next week - Thursday October 5 - the ‘Live & Local’ forum will be held at The Racecourse, Chester, CH1 2LY.

A selection of expert speakers will cover a range of topics relevant to today’s forecourt retailing business. They include forecourt property specialist Christie & Co; fuel supplier Valero; innovators in EPOS technology CBE; and Forecourt Eye which has a special offer for those PRA members who sign up to its services at the meeting.

For more details and to register go to the website http://www.ukpra.co.uk; email petrol@rmif.co.uk or call 0207 580 9122.

