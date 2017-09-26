Shocked forecourt assistant chases after robber

Tracy West

A forecourt assistant, who was robbed at knifepoint, was so shocked by the incident that she immediately ran after the robber but he got away.

The incident happened at Somerby Hill Service Station in Grantham, on September 21 at 8.45pm. The man, believed to be in his 20s, wore a hood and covered his face with a scarf. He threatened the assistant with a knife and then made off with around £40.

Staff talking to Lincolnshire Live said the worker handed the money over but was in shock so then ran after him. The assistant has since been given time off work to recover after the attack.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses, including any drivers with dashcam footage. The offender left in the direction of Cold Harbour Lane. He was described as being about 20 years old, about 5’8” tall, of slight build and wearing dark clothing.

This incident occurred just three days after a robbery at another forecourt in Grantham – at the Jet Service Station, on Manthorpe Road, at 8pm on September 18.