Costcutter launches business support programme for retailers

John Wood

Costcutter Supermarkets Group has launched a new Business Services programme for its independent store owners, providing discounted offers and rates negotiated by the group for a selection of essential business services.

As well as providing an EPoS rental package, Costcutter Supermarkets Group has partnered with national service providers across, HR, banking, E-Learning, telecommunications, insurance, wetstock, utilities, and financing.

Sean Russell, director at Costcutter Supermarkets Group, said: “Small business owners are facing unprecedented challenges currently, with more legislation adding further time and cost pressures, from auto-enrolment pension schemes and the national living wage, to digital tax accounts.

“For retailers, these operational demands add to the constant challenge to drive footfall and increase sales in a highly competitive market. That’s why, in addition to our extensive sales, marketing and communications support for retailers, we’ve used our group scale to give our retailers access to preferential rates for essential business services from industry leading service providers that aren’t otherwise available to small independent businesses.

“Backed by Costcutter Supermarkets Group’s business development, HR, marketing and digital communications teams, we are giving all our retailers access to valuable discounts across key areas through our online information portal, ActivHUB.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: