Independent retailers enjoy surge in EuroMillions sales

John Wood

Independent retailers have claimed the top six EuroMillions sales spots across the the UK, following a surge in sales for Tuesday's £142m draw, and with a rollover to an estimated £155m on Friday, Camelot is predicting a further boost in sales.

James Pearson, head of retail at Camelot, said: “Our independent retailers are really capitalising on the fantastic sales opportunities presented by the huge, rolling EuroMillions jackpot – and it's great to see six of them at the very top of the EuroMillions sales chart.

"And with a staggering £155m jackpot up for grabs on Friday – with around 300 tickets per second expected to be sold in peak time in the run-up to the draw – we'll be doing everything we can to help them continue to make the very most of the sales bonanza."

The sales opportunity follows on from Camelot's recently-launched Allstars programme, which has been running over the summer and is designed to help independent outlets make the most of selling The National Lottery in their stores.

The first phase has seen over 28,000 store visits, with independent retailers receiving over 100,000 new and additional permanent point-of-sale items to help raise the profile of The National Lottery in their stores.

