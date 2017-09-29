Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Independent retailers enjoy surge in EuroMillions sales

John Wood · 29 September, 2017

Independent retailers have claimed the top six EuroMillions sales spots across the the UK, following a surge in sales for Tuesday's £142m draw, and with a rollover to an estimated £155m on Friday, Camelot is predicting a further boost in sales.

James Pearson, head of retail at Camelot, said: “Our independent retailers are really capitalising on the fantastic sales opportunities presented by the huge, rolling EuroMillions jackpot – and it's great to see six of them at the very top of the EuroMillions sales chart.

"And with a staggering £155m jackpot up for grabs on Friday – with around 300 tickets per second expected to be sold in peak time in the run-up to the draw – we'll be doing everything we can to help them continue to make the very most of the sales bonanza."

The sales opportunity follows on from Camelot's recently-launched Allstars programme, which has been running over the summer and is designed to help independent outlets make the most of selling The National Lottery in their stores.

The first phase has seen over 28,000 store visits, with independent retailers receiving over 100,000 new and additional permanent point-of-sale items to help raise the profile of The National Lottery in their stores.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 25 September 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East120.1462.90125.77118.80
East Midlands119.37125.70118.60
London120.39128.69118.95
North East119.5961.90128.93118.72
North West119.49124.98118.27
Northern Ireland119.0463.50126.95117.65
Scotland119.98129.99118.54
South East120.48129.34119.27
South West120.1952.70125.43119.06
Wales120.05126.42118.77
West Midlands119.65127.81118.75
Yorkshire & Humber119.52131.47118.77
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Is Shell planning the UK’s first ‘no petr...

MRH adds five sites with purchase of Pere...

Applegreen applies to build English motor...

TLM Technologies unveils structure for ex...

MRH adds five sites with purchase of Pere...

Applegreen is Forecourt Trader of the Year

Applegreen applies to build English motor...

Certas Energy acquires English sites

Applegreen is Forecourt Trader of the Year

Certas Energy acquires English sites

MRH adds five sites with purchase of Pere...

MRH buys fellow Top 50 Indie Chartman Group

Poll

See Results

Are you relieved that as a consequence of the 2015 Modern Slavery Act, rogue hand car washing operations are now being targeted by the authorities as one of the prime sources of human trafficking and are being shut down?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions