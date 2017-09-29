Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

PRA warns diesel/petrol price differential could grow

John Wood · 29 September, 2017
PRA chairman Brian Madderson
PRA chairman Brian Madderson
  (Photo:  )

The PRA has warned that the price differential between diesel and petrol is set to increase and urged the chancellor not to penalise diesel drivers with higher duty levels in November’s Budget.

PRA chairman Brian Madderson said: “The PRA warns that the outlook for UK pump prices remains uncertain with changes to crude oil prices and exchange rates hard to predict, but it does look as though diesel will continue ahead of petrol.

“Some forecasts suggest the ‘demonisation’ of diesel will inevitably reduce demand in the mid-term, but to create an even greater differential by increasing diesel duty further in November's budget would have damaging consequences for the economy, in particular by raising the cost of transporting goods by van and truck.”

Reviewing recent changes in the market, he explained: “Much of the sharp upswing in the UK wholesale cost of petrol, caused by a big surge of global prices in the immediate aftermath of hurricane Irma, was absorbed by retailers, such that average pump prices rose by just over 2.0ppl.

He said the US refining industry is recovering relatively quickly so it is less reliant on petrol imports from Europe with the welcome outcome that European/UK prices fall. Conversely though, the US is currently not exporting much diesel to Europe so diesel prices are hardening especially as the winter heating oil market in Europe starts to build.

Another factor with petrol is that the specification in Europe/UK shifts from Summer to Winter grade through September in the Platts wholesale price assessments.

Andy Bonnington, an editorial director for Platts, suggested to PRA that for refiners, winter grade petrol (with a higher reid vapor pressure) is substantially cheaper to make – so again, petrol prices will fall relative to diesel.

The market and prices for crude oil has been tightening with Brent creeping close to $60 per barrel earlier this week, but the impact has been lessened by the near 5% strengthening of sterling versus the dollar since the summer.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 25 September 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East120.1462.90125.77118.80
East Midlands119.37125.70118.60
London120.39128.69118.95
North East119.5961.90128.93118.72
North West119.49124.98118.27
Northern Ireland119.0463.50126.95117.65
Scotland119.98129.99118.54
South East120.48129.34119.27
South West120.1952.70125.43119.06
Wales120.05126.42118.77
West Midlands119.65127.81118.75
Yorkshire & Humber119.52131.47118.77
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Is Shell planning the UK’s first ‘no petr...

MRH adds five sites with purchase of Pere...

Applegreen applies to build English motor...

TLM Technologies unveils structure for ex...

MRH adds five sites with purchase of Pere...

Applegreen is Forecourt Trader of the Year

Applegreen applies to build English motor...

Certas Energy acquires English sites

Applegreen is Forecourt Trader of the Year

Certas Energy acquires English sites

MRH adds five sites with purchase of Pere...

MRH buys fellow Top 50 Indie Chartman Group

Poll

See Results

Are you relieved that as a consequence of the 2015 Modern Slavery Act, rogue hand car washing operations are now being targeted by the authorities as one of the prime sources of human trafficking and are being shut down?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions