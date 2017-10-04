Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Woman badly injured in car crash as she turns onto forecourt

John Wood · 04 October, 2017
fire fighter

A woman had to be cut free from her car and taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries after a crash as she turned into a forecourt on Tuesday October 3.

The woman's car was hit from behind at the junction of Wolseley Road and Saltash Road in Plymouth, as she attempted to turn into the Gulf petrol station, pushing her vehicle into the path of a van.

Fire crews arrived at the scene shortly after 4pm and had to cut free the female driver of a Renault Megane.

A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “The Fire Service were called to a report of a road traffic collision with persons trapped.

“One fire appliance from Camels Head, one fire appliance from Greenbank and an Operational Assurance Officer were mobilised to this incident.

“On arrival crews confirmed this was a road traffic collision involving two cars and one pick-up truck.”

The spokesman said one female was released by fire service personnel using hydraulic cutting equipment and she was taken to hospital by ambulance with a suspected spinal injury.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 2 October 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East120.5363.90127.17119.00
East Midlands120.03127.76118.80
London120.3757.90128.81118.85
North East119.80129.71118.46
North West120.19127.87118.63
Northern Ireland119.22125.23117.53
Scotland120.2463.80126.78118.50
South East120.7259.90129.39119.48
South West120.39128.00119.02
Wales120.0459.90126.47118.61
West Midlands120.0865.90128.12118.84
Yorkshire & Humber119.73127.02118.57
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Is Shell planning UK’s first ‘no petrol’...

Applegreen raises more cash for investmen...

Costcutter launches business support prog...

PRA warns diesel/petrol price differentia...

MRH adds five sites with purchase of Pere...

Is Shell planning UK’s first ‘no petrol’...

Applegreen applies to build English motor...

Applegreen raises more cash for investmen...

Applegreen is Forecourt Trader of the Year

Certas Energy acquires English sites

MRH adds five sites with purchase of Pere...

MFG buys three companies and adds 17 sites

Poll

See Results

Are you relieved that as a consequence of the 2015 Modern Slavery Act, rogue hand car washing operations are now being targeted by the authorities as one of the prime sources of human trafficking and are being shut down?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions