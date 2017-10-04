Woman badly injured in car crash as she turns onto forecourt

John Wood

A woman had to be cut free from her car and taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries after a crash as she turned into a forecourt on Tuesday October 3.

The woman's car was hit from behind at the junction of Wolseley Road and Saltash Road in Plymouth, as she attempted to turn into the Gulf petrol station, pushing her vehicle into the path of a van.

Fire crews arrived at the scene shortly after 4pm and had to cut free the female driver of a Renault Megane.

A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “The Fire Service were called to a report of a road traffic collision with persons trapped.

“One fire appliance from Camels Head, one fire appliance from Greenbank and an Operational Assurance Officer were mobilised to this incident.

“On arrival crews confirmed this was a road traffic collision involving two cars and one pick-up truck.”

The spokesman said one female was released by fire service personnel using hydraulic cutting equipment and she was taken to hospital by ambulance with a suspected spinal injury.

