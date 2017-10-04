PRA cancels Live and Local forum in Chester

John Wood

The PRA has cancelled the Live and Local forum which was scheduled for October 5 at Chester racecourse.

It explained the reason for the cancellation was a conflicting trade show taking place, which was being staged by a food wholesaler, and which members might be attending.

It said: “Therefore rather than disappoint members who would otherwise liked to have attended and also our sponsors, we have decided to cancel. We apologise for that late notice.

“We will be back in the North West in the spring of next year and hope to see our members then.”

PRA chairman Brian Madderson was due to address the meeting together with a selection of expert speakers including representatives from forecourt property specialist Christie & Co; fuel supplier Valero; innovators in EPOS technology CBE; and Forecourt Eye.

