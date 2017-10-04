Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Robbers blow up cash machine on Buckinghamshire forecourt

John Wood · 04 October, 2017
police tape

Police are investigating after four people blew up a cash machine and stole money from a petrol station in Longwick, Buckinghamshire in the early hours of Tuesday October 3.

An Audi car and a Ford truck were used to attempt to remove the ATM at the Shell petrol station on Lower Icknield Way.

Police were called to the scene at just after 2am on Tuesday. A spokesman said it appeared that four people “caused an explosion” to get the cash.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 and quote reference 43170292483.

If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded, and you will not go to court.

