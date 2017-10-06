Maxol announces winners in its 2016-2017 excellence awards

John Wood

Brian Donaldson (right) with award winner Terry Mulkerns of Mulkerns Maxol Service Station, Newry (Photo: )

Irish forecourt and convenience retailer Maxol has announced the winners of its 2016- 2017 Excellence Awards, which recently took place at the Quinta Do Lago resort in Portugal.

The scheme promotes and rewards excellence in retail standards, customer experience, and community engagement, throughout its network of service stations across the island of Ireland.

Maxol service stations in Glengormley, Newry, Kilkeel, Saintfield, Castlerock and Eglinton have been honoured for the quality of their service, offering a broad range of fresh food, and ensuring customers experience the best facilities and service when they stop at a Maxol forecourt.

Congratulating the winners, CEO of the Maxol Group, Brian Donaldson said: “I would like to congratulate our winning retailers and their staff who have topped the league tables in our 2016/17 Awards and we were delighted to welcome them to Portugal in recognition of the high standards they delivered on a consistent basis, making Maxol first choice for our customers every day. Our winning retailers have set a very high standard this year and I am extremely proud of their achievements, which sets them apart from their nearby competitors.”

The Maxol Excellence Awards are now in their 20th year, and were presented in the following categories: Customer Experience, Best Standards, Excellence in Community Engagement, and Store of the Year.

