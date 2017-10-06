Certas Energy unveils shortlist for SuperStation awards

John Wood

Gulf Crossways Service Station, Milford Haven (Photo: )

The SuperStation awards, Certas Energy’s initiative designed to drive-up forecourt standards across the UK, has announced its finalists for 2017 ahead of its Gala Awards Dinner, which will take place at Chesford Grange, Warwickshire on Thursday 12 October.

Now in its sixth year, SuperStation is open to around 700 Gulf and Pace branded forecourts across the UK. Following a series of judging rounds, the competition will culminate with sponsors, leading industry suppliers and finalists in each category gathering together for an evening of Hollywood-style glitz and glamour, where all the winners will be announced.

“The standards of our finalists never cease to amaze me,” said Ramsay MacDonald, retail director, Certas Energy. “We are proud to have each and every one of them as part of our Certas Energy family. I know the evening will be a great success as always, celebrating the great and good of our industry.”

The shortlist for each category is:

Most Improved Site - Sponsored by HTEC

Hillcroft Garage, Newport

Milestone Service Station, Exeter

Winning Post Filling Station, Lincoln

Best Retail Shop 2017 - Sponsored by Bestway

Great Glen Trading Centre, Fort Augustus

Crossway Service Station, Milford Haven

Stevenson's Of Oxbridge, Stockton-On-Tees

Priory Garage, Liverpool

Best Forecourt Team - Sponsored by Petroassist

Tanerdy Garage, Carmarthen

Redditch Service Station, Redditch

Flint Service Station, Flint

Best Pace Site - Sponsored by TLM

Ashcroft Service Station, St Helens

Burn Park Service Station, Kilmarnock

Fleet Road Garage, Spalding

Best Community Engagement - Sponsored by Fairbanks

Barbrook Filling Station, Lynton

Tanerdy Garage, Carmarthen

Winning Post Filling Station, Lincoln

Best Forecourt Assistant - Sponsored by Key Points

Roy Toms, RGR Garages, Bedford

Sabaratnam Kugananthan, Mega Petroleum Ltd

Best Gulf Site - Sponsored by Suresite Group Ltd

Crossways Service Station, Milford Haven

Lady Lane Garage, Ipswich

Winning Post Filling Station, Lincoln

Kiln Park Filling Station, Tenby

