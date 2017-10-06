Certas Energy unveils shortlist for SuperStation awards· 06 October, 2017
The SuperStation awards, Certas Energy’s initiative designed to drive-up forecourt standards across the UK, has announced its finalists for 2017 ahead of its Gala Awards Dinner, which will take place at Chesford Grange, Warwickshire on Thursday 12 October.
Now in its sixth year, SuperStation is open to around 700 Gulf and Pace branded forecourts across the UK. Following a series of judging rounds, the competition will culminate with sponsors, leading industry suppliers and finalists in each category gathering together for an evening of Hollywood-style glitz and glamour, where all the winners will be announced.
“The standards of our finalists never cease to amaze me,” said Ramsay MacDonald, retail director, Certas Energy. “We are proud to have each and every one of them as part of our Certas Energy family. I know the evening will be a great success as always, celebrating the great and good of our industry.”
The shortlist for each category is:
Most Improved Site - Sponsored by HTEC
Hillcroft Garage, Newport
Milestone Service Station, Exeter
Winning Post Filling Station, Lincoln
Best Retail Shop 2017 - Sponsored by Bestway
Great Glen Trading Centre, Fort Augustus
Crossway Service Station, Milford Haven
Stevenson's Of Oxbridge, Stockton-On-Tees
Priory Garage, Liverpool
Best Forecourt Team - Sponsored by Petroassist
Tanerdy Garage, Carmarthen
Redditch Service Station, Redditch
Flint Service Station, Flint
Best Pace Site - Sponsored by TLM
Ashcroft Service Station, St Helens
Burn Park Service Station, Kilmarnock
Fleet Road Garage, Spalding
Best Community Engagement - Sponsored by Fairbanks
Barbrook Filling Station, Lynton
Tanerdy Garage, Carmarthen
Winning Post Filling Station, Lincoln
Best Forecourt Assistant - Sponsored by Key Points
Roy Toms, RGR Garages, Bedford
Sabaratnam Kugananthan, Mega Petroleum Ltd
Best Gulf Site - Sponsored by Suresite Group Ltd
Crossways Service Station, Milford Haven
Lady Lane Garage, Ipswich
Winning Post Filling Station, Lincoln
Kiln Park Filling Station, Tenby
Want more stories like this in your inbox?
Sign up for our FREE email newsletter
Keywords:
My Account
- Weekly
Retail
- Weekly
wholesale
- Daily
Average
|Region
|Diesel
|LPG
|Super UL
|UL
|East
|120.53
|63.90
|127.17
|119.00
|East Midlands
|120.03
|127.76
|118.80
|London
|120.37
|57.90
|128.81
|118.85
|North East
|119.80
|129.71
|118.46
|North West
|120.19
|127.87
|118.63
|Northern Ireland
|119.22
|125.23
|117.53
|Scotland
|120.24
|63.80
|126.78
|118.50
|South East
|120.72
|59.90
|129.39
|119.48
|South West
|120.39
|128.00
|119.02
|Wales
|120.04
|59.90
|126.47
|118.61
|West Midlands
|120.08
|65.90
|128.12
|118.84
|Yorkshire & Humber
|119.73
|127.02
|118.57