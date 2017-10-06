Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
BP reappoints DHL Supply Chain to manage logistics

John Wood · 06 October, 2017

DHL Supply Chain has been reappointed by BP to manage its UK logistics operations for its shops for an additional three years, making in excess of 92,000 deliveries a year to BP’s company owned forecourts across the country.

The contract extension will see DHL continue to support BP’s UK fuels business with inventory management, warehousing and distribution, for chilled, frozen and ambient stock. DHL will deliver to approximately 320 BP forecourts, through a national distribution centre based in Lutterworth.

DHL said it will deliver significant cost savings to BP through improved efficiencies and innovative supply chain solutions.

Rebecca Harrison, supply chain manager at BP, said: “For the past 14 years DHL has delivered a quality supply chain solution to BP, and we are confident that it will continue to do so over the next three years.”

