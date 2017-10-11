Thieves cause major damage to Tesco site to steal from ATM

John Wood

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after an ATM at a petrol station was broken into in Dewsbury.

The incident happened around 1.20am on Friday October 9 at the Tesco Express store on the Esso-branded forecourt at Wakefield Road in the Earlsheaton area of Dewsbury.

The perpetrators are thought to have used a vehicle to pull the machine from the wall, causing “significant damage” to the building in the process. The machine was raided for cash before the suspects fled.

The theft follows a similar incident the day before, when thieves broke into New Mill Co-op tried to pull an ATM from the premises with a vehicle, but fled empty-handed after the ATM became stuck.

Anyone who may have any information is asked to contact detective constable Craig Foulkes at Kirklees CID via 101 quoting 13170462257. Information can also be passed to the independent crime fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

