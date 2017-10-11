Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Robbers threaten forecourt staff and take money from tills

John Wood · 11 October, 2017
police officer rear view

Police are appealing for information after the Nisa convenience store at the petrol station on Wilton Way in Eston, North Yorkshire, was robbed.

The incident occurred on Saturday October 7, just after 8am, when two men walked into the shop and one of them was armed with a bladed weapon and the other was armed with a plank of wood.

Both of the men threatened the staff and demanded for them to hand over the cash from the tills.

One of the men is described as being around 19-20-years-old and he was wearing a dark tracksuit with his hood pulled over his face. The second male is thought to be the same age and he was wearing a blue tracksuit with a blue baseball cap pulled down over his face. Both men spoke with a local accents.

A small amount of cash was stolen from the tills and no one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact temporary detective sergeant Paul Hodgson from Cleveland Police on the non-emergency number 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

