Knife and crowbar used in robbery from Esso garage· 11 October, 2017
Armed robbers threatened staff at a petrol station in Whittlesey, Cambridgeshire, with a crowbar and knife before making off with cash from the till.
The robbery was at the Esso garage in Peterborough Road.
A Cambridgeshire police spokeswoman said: “We were called at around 10.30pm on Friday, October 6 to reports of a robbery at a petrol station in Peterborough Road, Whittlesey.
“Three men entered the premises and threatened the staff with weapons before making off with the contents of the till, around £80 in cash.
“The men were wearing face coverings.
“Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting CF0575351017 or visit www.contactcambspolice.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”
