HKS Retail listed in Sunday Times Grant Thornton Top Track 250

John Wood · 11 October, 2017
Top 50 Indie HKS Retail, part of the HKS Holdings Limited group, is a new entrant this year in the Sunday Times Grant Thornton Top Track 250 - the league table which ranks Britain’s private mid-market growth companies with the biggest sales.

HKS Retail made its debut at number 103 with sales of £225m and profits of £7m.

Shane Thakrar, CEO at HKS Retail, said: “The last year has been a fantastic one for the company and we’re honoured to be in such illustrious company as the other entrants in the Sunday Times Grant Thornton Top Track 250.

“To be placed so high in our debut year in the tables is testament to the hard work of all our staff, for which we’re very grateful.

“We don’t intend to rest on our laurels, however, and have big plans for the business which should cement our place in the Top Track 250 and propel us even higher. Watch this space.”

Chris Frostwick, partner at Grant Thornton UK LLP, the title sponsor of the league table, praised the companies for their performance.

He said: “The UK may be at a pivotal point in its history, but the Top Track 250 clearly demonstrates what can be achieved by exciting dynamic businesses. These companies think locally and act globally, they innovate to grow and embrace an entrepreneurial spirit that this country needs to secure a positive post-Brexit future. At Grant Thornton we are seeking to stimulate ideas and actions that can help shape a vibrant UK economy that thrives. We can all learn a lot from the Top Track 250.”

