BP/M&S site opens in Southgate after £0.8m redevelopment

John Wood · 11 October, 2017
M&S and BP signs on forecourt

Sixteen new jobs have been created with the opening of a new BP service station with M&S Simply Food on Oakleigh Road South, in Southgate, north London.

The joint BP and Marks & Spencer development will offer motorists a wide range of M&S quality food alongside BP’s Wild Bean Café drinks and hot food.

BP said approximately £0.8m had been spent on the development, which includes a toilet accessible to disabled people, and a baby changing-room.

Mark Witham, BP district manager, said: “The new store and introduction of the M&S Simply Food range means we have been able to create 16 new jobs for people in the local area. It’ll be open 24/7 providing customers with a selected range of Marks & Spencer’s high quality fresh, innovative food alongside the best of BP fuels and our own Wild Bean Café.”

The first customers at the new store will receive a range of discounts and a free bag for life.

The first BP M&S Simply Food store was opened in 2005 at BP Hammersmith in London. There are now more than 230 in the UK.

