JTI removes 30th gantry for selling illegal tobacco

John Wood

JTI has removed its tobacco gantry from Grover Superstore in Canterbury Avenue, Slough, following the decision taken by Slough Borough Council to revoke the store’s Premises Licence.

Evidence presented to the council’s Licencing Sub-Committee by Slough Trading Standards showed repeated seizures of illegal tobacco.

Charlie Cunningham-Reid, UK head of corporate affairs, commented: “JTI has again demonstrated its commitment to take action against a retailer found to be selling illegal tobacco. Our action, supporting those of law enforcement agencies, serves as a timely reminder to any retailer tempted to sell illegal tobacco products.”

This action brings the total number of gantries removed by JTI from retailers punished for selling illegal tobacco to 30.

Cunningham-Reid added: “JTI calls on other category partners in the distribution chain to join us by withdrawing their support from any retailer who sells illegal tobacco.”

He said that to protect their business any retailer who knows of criminals supplying illegal cigarettes in their area should contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, the HMRC Fraud Hotline on 0800 788887 or their local Trading Standards Department.

