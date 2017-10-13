Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
BOSS appoints new co-ordinator for Scotland

John Wood · 13 October, 2017
Kevin Eastwood
BOSS executive director Kevin Eastwood
  (Photo:  )

BOSS, the British Oil Security Syndicate, which campaigns to reduce crime on petrol station forecourts, has appointed John McIlhagger as the BOSS co-ordinator for Scotland.

McIlhagger will be responsible for overseeing the delivery of BOSS services throughout Scotland to help reduce crime, assist retailers to recover money owed, improve the efficiency of gathering information and reporting drive-off and no means of payment incidents to the police. He has a background in the design, construction and management of transport infrastructure facilities and replaces Jim Anderson who has retired after 16 years service with BOSS.

Kevin Eastwood, BOSS executive director, said: “We’re delighted that John McIlhagger has joined BOSS as our Scotland co-ordinator. He will help to strengthen working relationships with fuel retailers, oil companies, Police Scotland and other crime-fighting agencies. BOSS schemes have been shown to reduce demands on police time and recover more than £3m for fuel retailers.”

BOSS continues to lobby at Government level to ensure that fuel theft is treated in a consistent manner throughout the UK. BOSS has had regular discussions with the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal and it was a founder member of the Home Office Senior Steering Group, which deals with forecourt crime. BOSS has also worked closely with Police Scotland, the Scottish Business Resilience Centre and Action Fraud.

