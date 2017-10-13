Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Unmanned Emo forecourt extends offer with Chopstix outlet

John Wood · 13 October, 2017
Chopstix outlet at Belfast Airport

Emo’s first unmanned Emo Express fuel forecourt in the Island of Ireland, which opened at Belfast International Airport last month, has added a Chopstix Noodle Bar to its food offer.

Richard Irvine, business development manager for Emo, said the development was “particularly exciting, not only because it is our first Emo Express site in Northern Ireland, but also because of the calibre of the food court operators”.

He added: “The site complements our existing dealer network of Emo-branded filling stations across Ireland.”

The new Chopstix store is the brand's 75th outlet, and forms part of the new £3.5m forecourt and retail development at the airport.

Graham Keddie, Belfast International Airport managing director, commented: “Chopstix is now a well-established brand in Northern Ireland and we are delighted that they are part of the food offering at the new forecourt and retail development at Belfast International. The investment is most welcome and Chopstix gives more choice to those travelling through or passing by the airport.”

Max Hilton Jenvey, chief operating officer of Chopstix, said: “In recent times, Chopstix has become increasingly visible in the country’s high streets and motorways.

“However, as a relatively new brand, to be selected as part of the retail offering within the first unmanned Emo Express forecourt on the island of Ireland is very special for us, as it demonstrably underlines the increasing popularity of our brand.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 2 October 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East120.5363.90127.17119.00
East Midlands120.03127.76118.80
London120.3757.90128.81118.85
North East119.80129.71118.46
North West120.19127.87118.63
Northern Ireland119.22125.23117.53
Scotland120.2463.80126.78118.50
South East120.7259.90129.39119.48
South West120.39128.00119.02
Wales120.0459.90126.47118.61
West Midlands120.0865.90128.12118.84
Yorkshire & Humber119.73127.02118.57
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

HKS Retail listed in Sunday Times Grant T...

Sainsbury's rolls out app for disabled cu...

BP reappoints DHL Supply Chain to manage...

BP/M&S site opens in Southgate after £0.8...

HKS Retail listed in Sunday Times Grant T...

Sainsbury's rolls out app for disabled cu...

BP reappoints DHL Supply Chain to manage...

BP/M&S site opens in Southgate after £0.8...

Applegreen is Forecourt Trader of the Year

MRH adds five sites with purchase of Pere...

HKS Retail listed in Sunday Times Grant T...

Applegreen applies to build English motor...

Poll

See Results

As many forecourt operators continue their quest for expansion - driving up forecourt prices - could you be tempted to sell your business?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions