Unmanned Emo forecourt extends offer with Chopstix outlet

John Wood

Emo’s first unmanned Emo Express fuel forecourt in the Island of Ireland, which opened at Belfast International Airport last month, has added a Chopstix Noodle Bar to its food offer.

Richard Irvine, business development manager for Emo, said the development was “particularly exciting, not only because it is our first Emo Express site in Northern Ireland, but also because of the calibre of the food court operators”.

He added: “The site complements our existing dealer network of Emo-branded filling stations across Ireland.”

The new Chopstix store is the brand's 75th outlet, and forms part of the new £3.5m forecourt and retail development at the airport.

Graham Keddie, Belfast International Airport managing director, commented: “Chopstix is now a well-established brand in Northern Ireland and we are delighted that they are part of the food offering at the new forecourt and retail development at Belfast International. The investment is most welcome and Chopstix gives more choice to those travelling through or passing by the airport.”

Max Hilton Jenvey, chief operating officer of Chopstix, said: “In recent times, Chopstix has become increasingly visible in the country’s high streets and motorways.

“However, as a relatively new brand, to be selected as part of the retail offering within the first unmanned Emo Express forecourt on the island of Ireland is very special for us, as it demonstrably underlines the increasing popularity of our brand.”

