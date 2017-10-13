Two men jailed for theft of ATM from Penny site

Two men have been jailed for a total of nine years following the theft of an ATM from Penny Petrol Station on Hull Road in the Dunnington area of York.

Robert Harker, 35-years-old, of Hundens Lane, Darlington, and Asa Dominic Smith, 23-years-old, of Land Ends Road, Doncaster, were sentenced at York Crown Court on Thursday October 12.

Harker was sentenced to five years and four months imprisonment and Smith was sentenced to four years and two months. Both had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal.

The theft happened at about 2am on Monday 29 June 2015 when a Merlo Telehandler vehicle was stolen and smashed into the wall of the petrol station.

Making use of CCTV footage, forensic evidence and digital media information officers and were able to identify the individuals involved, and further enquiries led to the arrest of the two men.

Detective constable Theresa Wright, of North Yorkshire Police’s Serious Crime Team said: “This event had a significant impact on the residents and local businesses of Dunnington.

“This was at face value an organised criminal act and we have worked alongside external agencies and partner police forces to ensure a positive outcome for this case, which we are very pleased about.”

Temporary detective sergeant Kevin Goodman, of North Yorkshire Police’s Investigation Hub said: “These men were driven by greed and it was by sheer luck that no one was injured by their reckless actions.

“This was a multi-faceted investigation which came together with the valued assistance from the local community, whose support and invaluable information ultimately helped to bring the offenders to justice.

“We’re thrilled with the substantial sentences handed down today which reflect the very serious nature of this crime.”

Both officers received a judges commendation for their dedication to the investigation.

