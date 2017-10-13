Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Shell buys electric charging providers

John Wood · 13 October, 2017
electric car charging

Shell has signed an agreement to buy NewMotion, one of Europe’s largest electric vehicle (EV) charging providers. 

“Today’s announcement is an early step towards ensuring customers can access a range of refuelling choices over the coming decades, as new technologies evolve to co-exist with traditional transport fuels,” said Shell’s vice president for new fuels, Matthew Tipper.

“This move provides customers the flexibility to charge their electric vehicles at home, work and on the go. When you add this customer offer to our current roll-out of fast charging points on Shell forecourts, we believe we are developing the full raft of charge solutions required to support the future of EVs.”

NewMotion operates more than 30,000 private electric charge points for homes and businesses in the Netherlands, Germany, France and the UK. It also provides access to a network of more than 50,000 public charge points across 25 European countries, serving more than 100,000 registered charge cards.

Under the terms of the deal, NewMotion will continue business as usual as a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell. Shell said both companies will work together to maximise the synergies and opportunities on offer.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 2 October 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East120.5363.90127.17119.00
East Midlands120.03127.76118.80
London120.3757.90128.81118.85
North East119.80129.71118.46
North West120.19127.87118.63
Northern Ireland119.22125.23117.53
Scotland120.2463.80126.78118.50
South East120.7259.90129.39119.48
South West120.39128.00119.02
Wales120.0459.90126.47118.61
West Midlands120.0865.90128.12118.84
Yorkshire & Humber119.73127.02118.57
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Esso begins roll-out of new mobile paymen...

HKS Retail listed in Sunday Times Top Tra...

Sainsbury's rolls out app for disabled cu...

Shell buys one of Europe's largest electr...

HKS Retail listed in Sunday Times Top Tra...

Esso begins roll-out of new mobile paymen...

Sainsbury's rolls out app for disabled cu...

BP reappoints DHL Supply Chain to manage...

HKS Retail listed in Sunday Times Top Tra...

MRH adds five sites with purchase of Pere...

Applegreen applies to build English motor...

Is Shell planning UK’s first ‘no petrol’...

Poll

See Results

As many forecourt operators continue their quest for expansion - driving up forecourt prices - could you be tempted to sell your business?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions