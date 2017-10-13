Shell buys one of Europe's largest electric charging providers

John Wood

Shell has signed an agreement to buy NewMotion, one of Europe’s largest electric vehicle (EV) charging providers.

“Today’s announcement is an early step towards ensuring customers can access a range of refuelling choices over the coming decades, as new technologies evolve to co-exist with traditional transport fuels,” said Shell’s vice president for new fuels, Matthew Tipper.

“This move provides customers the flexibility to charge their electric vehicles at home, work and on the go. When you add this customer offer to our current roll-out of fast charging points on Shell forecourts, we believe we are developing the full raft of charge solutions required to support the future of EVs.”

NewMotion operates more than 30,000 private electric charge points for homes and businesses in the Netherlands, Germany, France and the UK. It also provides access to a network of more than 50,000 public charge points across 25 European countries, serving more than 100,000 registered charge cards.

Under the terms of the deal, NewMotion will continue business as usual as a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell. Shell said both companies will work together to maximise the synergies and opportunities on offer.

