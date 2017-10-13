Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Central Convenience Stores buys Brighton forecourt

John Wood · 13 October, 2017
Hangleton Service Station

Hangleton Service Station, branded as Esso and located in the heart of the Brighton suburb of Hangleton, has been sold through specialist property adviser Christie & Co.

The large forecourt site, located at the junction of Hangleton Road and Nevill Avenue, has been acquired on a leasehold basis by regional convenience store chain Central Convenience Stores.

Jack Dudley of Christie & Co’s Maidstone office who handled the sale, commented: “Both my clients and I are delighted to confirm Central Convenience Stores as the new operator for this site.

“Using our industry contacts, we were able to secure an excellent corporate retailer and conduct the whole transaction discretely through to completion.

“We wish Central all the best for the future and know that their community friendly approach to retailing will be perfect for the residents of Hangleton.

“The petrol forecourt market remains incredibly buoyant and there is huge demand for both freehold and leasehold petrol stations across the South East.”

Christie & Co sold the site on an off-market basis off an undisclosed guide price.

  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 2 October 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East120.5363.90127.17119.00
East Midlands120.03127.76118.80
London120.3757.90128.81118.85
North East119.80129.71118.46
North West120.19127.87118.63
Northern Ireland119.22125.23117.53
Scotland120.2463.80126.78118.50
South East120.7259.90129.39119.48
South West120.39128.00119.02
Wales120.0459.90126.47118.61
West Midlands120.0865.90128.12118.84
Yorkshire & Humber119.73127.02118.57
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

As many forecourt operators continue their quest for expansion - driving up forecourt prices - could you be tempted to sell your business?

