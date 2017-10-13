Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

AK Fuel increases its Texaco estate to five forecourts

John Wood · 13 October, 2017
Texaco logo

Higherland Service Station in Staffordshire is one of the latest to have made the move to Texaco. Formerly a Jet service station, this new addition brings the total number of AK Fuel Limited Texaco branded service stations to five.

Ajmal Dar, Director of AK Fuel Limited, said there were a number of reasons for the brand switch. “I’ve worked with Texaco for the past 10 years. People have trust in the brand and know they are getting quality fuel, plus there is the Star Rewards loyalty scheme that is popular with our customers. We also benefit from receiving reliable fuel deliveries from Valero’s North West terminal in Manchester.”

Dar also has a strong relationship with his Valero area manager, Paul Atherton. He commented, “Paul is really helpful – I’ve learnt a lot from him in the trade. We have a good relationship which is helpful for the business.”

Entrance into the fuel industry was by accident for Dar, who now has Texaco service stations in Lancashire, Stoke and Greater Manchester. In 2006, he sold his restaurant business and was, by chance, introduced by the purchaser of his restaurant to a service station owner who was looking for a new tenant. Despite no experience, Dar rose to the challenge and took the opportunity to move into the fuel industry, learning the trade as he went.

Looking back, he said, “It was a brave decision. If it had gone wrong I’m not sure I’d be here now – I put everything into paying for the lease.”

Since the brand change, Higherland Service Station has seen an increase in fuel volume and positive customer feedback.

Andrew Cox, Valero’s director sales and marketing said: “It’s a great testament to our business when existing customers bring additional sites to the Texaco brand. And it’s good to hear the rebrand has been successful for Higherland Service Station.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 2 October 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East120.5363.90127.17119.00
East Midlands120.03127.76118.80
London120.3757.90128.81118.85
North East119.80129.71118.46
North West120.19127.87118.63
Northern Ireland119.22125.23117.53
Scotland120.2463.80126.78118.50
South East120.7259.90129.39119.48
South West120.39128.00119.02
Wales120.0459.90126.47118.61
West Midlands120.0865.90128.12118.84
Yorkshire & Humber119.73127.02118.57
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

HKS Retail listed in Sunday Times Grant T...

Sainsbury's rolls out app for disabled cu...

BP reappoints DHL Supply Chain to manage...

BP/M&S site opens in Southgate after £0.8...

HKS Retail listed in Sunday Times Grant T...

Sainsbury's rolls out app for disabled cu...

BP reappoints DHL Supply Chain to manage...

BP/M&S site opens in Southgate after £0.8...

Applegreen is Forecourt Trader of the Year

MRH adds five sites with purchase of Pere...

HKS Retail listed in Sunday Times Grant T...

Applegreen applies to build English motor...

Poll

See Results

As many forecourt operators continue their quest for expansion - driving up forecourt prices - could you be tempted to sell your business?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions