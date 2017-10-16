Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Retailers recognised at Certas Energy's Superstation awards

Merril Boulton · 16 October, 2017

The achievements of Gulf and Pace-branded retailers were recognised at Certas Energy's annual forecourt standards competition - SuperStation - held last week at Chesford Grange in Kenilworth, Warwickshire. 

The event was sponsored by ID Maintenance, and attended by more than 100 people, including sponsors and industry suppliers as well as the finalists in each category.

Among the winners was Stevenson’s of Oxbridge, which took home the Best Retail Shop award. Owner John Stevenson said: “I am delighted to collect this special award on behalf of every member of the team at Stevenson’s who work tirelessly day in day out to present our forecourt and shop to the highest standards and with a smile. We are all proud of our shop and the community we serve and there is always such a great rapport between staff and customers. It’s a proud moment that a Stockton business has achieved such a prestigious national award against very strong competition.”

Craig Nugent, head of dealer sales at Certas Energy, said: “On behalf of everybody at Certas Energy, huge congratulations to all of our finalists. We are proud of the exceptional work undertaken by Gulf and Pace dealers up and down the country. The ultimate aim of SuperStation is to drive up standards of customer service and tonight’s winners are the torch bearers of our industry.”

The full list of winners included:

Most Improved Site - Sponsored by HTEC

Winning Post Filling Station, Lincoln

Best Retail Shop - Sponsored by Bestway

Stevenson's Of Oxbridge, Stockton-On-Tees

Best Forecourt Team - Sponsored by Petroassist

Tanerdy Garage, Carmarthen

Best Pace Site - Sponsored by TLM

Burn Park Service Station, Kilmarnock

Best Community Engagement - Sponsored by Fairbanks

Barbrook Filling Station, Lynton

Best Forecourt Assistant - Sponsored by Key Points

Sabaratnam Kugananthan, Mega Petroleum Ltd

Best Gulf Site - Sponsored by Suresite Group Ltd

Winning Post Filling Station, Lincoln

