Spar celebrates 60th anniversary with Manchester spectacle

Merril Boulton · 16 October, 2017

Spar marked its 60th anniversary with a celebratory extravaganza at the impressive Manchester Central Convention Complex last weekend (October 14), which helped to raise £600,000 for the brand’s chosen charity, Marie Curie.

Around 1800 guests - including Spar retailers, suppliers and wholesalers along with their families and friends - were entertained in a tremendous atmosphere of fun and lively entertainment in a magnificent setting.

During the afternoon guests enjoyed a busy afternoon of fun activity with fairground rides – including a Big Wheel and bumper cars; a Festival of Decades featuring a variety of exhibits from the past 60 years; a range of treatments in the Spar spa; singers, bands, free food, drinks and snacks. The fun continued in the evening with a spectacular gala dinner, which also featured live bands and singers, and various competitions.

