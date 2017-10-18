Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Tesco launches 10ppl discount promotion

John Wood · 18 October, 2017
Tesco petrol filling station

Tesco has launched an offer on fuel giving customers a 10p per litre discount fuel when they spend £60 or more in store or on their online groceries.

Matt Davies, UK and ROI CEO, said: “Over the past two years we’ve been doing everything we can to serve shoppers better – from offering simpler, lower, more stable prices to working in partnership with our suppliers to protect customers from inflation. But we want to do even more.

“With half term and Christmas just around the corner, we know it can be an expensive time of year for customers – especially those with young children.

“That’s why we’re making it easier for customers to manage their budgets by offering 10p off per litre of fuel when they spend £60 or more in store or on their online groceries – it’s a little help at a busy time of year.”

The offer will run from 16 October to 5 November, at all of Tesco’s 500 petrol filling stations across the UK.

Weekly retail fuel prices: 2 October 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East120.5363.90127.17119.00
East Midlands120.03127.76118.80
London120.3757.90128.81118.85
North East119.80129.71118.46
North West120.19127.87118.63
Northern Ireland119.22125.23117.53
Scotland120.2463.80126.78118.50
South East120.7259.90129.39119.48
South West120.39128.00119.02
Wales120.0459.90126.47118.61
West Midlands120.0865.90128.12118.84
Yorkshire & Humber119.73127.02118.57
