Tesco launches 10ppl discount promotion

John Wood

Tesco has launched an offer on fuel giving customers a 10p per litre discount fuel when they spend £60 or more in store or on their online groceries.

Matt Davies, UK and ROI CEO, said: “Over the past two years we’ve been doing everything we can to serve shoppers better – from offering simpler, lower, more stable prices to working in partnership with our suppliers to protect customers from inflation. But we want to do even more.

“With half term and Christmas just around the corner, we know it can be an expensive time of year for customers – especially those with young children.

“That’s why we’re making it easier for customers to manage their budgets by offering 10p off per litre of fuel when they spend £60 or more in store or on their online groceries – it’s a little help at a busy time of year.”

The offer will run from 16 October to 5 November, at all of Tesco’s 500 petrol filling stations across the UK.

