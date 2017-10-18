MFG introduces service to help drivers with disabilities

John Wood

MFG's HSE manager Andy Edwards (Photo: )

Top 50 Indie Motor Fuel Group (MFG) is adopting an award-winning app that enables drivers with disabilities to pre-book assistance with refuelling.

Last month Shell won the Forecourt Trader Award for the Best Oil Company Initiative for its introduction of the FuelService app to its company owned sites, and since then Sainsbury’s has become the first supermarket to adopt it.

Now MFG is rolling it out across its 422-strong company station UK network.

The app enables drivers with disabilities to find a local petrol station, and to request assistance before they drive there. Once at the petrol station the driver can use the app to tell the petrol station they have arrived and which pump they are at, making them easy to spot, and the attendant can tell them how long it will be before they come out to help.

Andy Edwards, MFG’s HSE manager who has been responsible for the network rollout, said: “We are pleased to be supporting this great app as latest figures suggest that over 648,000 people use Motability vehicles.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: