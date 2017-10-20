Government announces £345.3m funding package for roads

John Wood

A £345.3m funding package to improve local roads and public transport across the country has been announced by transport secretary Chris Grayling.

Seventy six projects from across the country have been awarded funding totalling £244m to improve local roads and an additional £101.3m will pay for two new major roads in Middlewich, Cheshire, and Worcester in the Midlands.

Transport secretary Chris Grayling said: “This government is taking the big decisions for Britain’s future and investing a record £23bn on our roads to increase capacity and improve journeys.

“These schemes will provide much needed upgrades to essential local roads up and down the country, cutting congestion, improving safety and shortening journey times for drivers.

“They will also help boost regional economic growth by unlocking jobs and supporting vital new housing development.”

