Seven arrested in police raids following burglary investigation

John Wood

Hertfordshire police officers investigating a rash of burglaries at petrol stations have arrested seven suspects following a series of early morning raids in Harlow.

The dawn swoops were carried out in Fern Hill at around 5am on October 19 in connection with burglaries at petrol stations and shops.

Seven people were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to burgle during the raids.

Around 50 officers, including firearms officers and the Essex dog unit, carried out warrants in Fern Hill during the operation, which was led by Hertfordshire Constabulary.

The arrests come as part of a joint investigation by the Hertfordshire, Essex and Kent forces into 42 commercial burglaries in which large quantities of cigarettes and cash were taken.

Petrol stations and stores across the three counties have been targeted by the burglars since August.

