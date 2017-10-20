Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Suspected slave trafficker arrested at car wash business

John Wood · 20 October, 2017
A man suspected of trafficking workers into the UK to work at a hand car wash in Lancashire was arrested by Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA) investigators on October 19.

Eight potential victims were recovered in the operation, which also involved officers from Preston South Division’s Modern Slavery Unit at Lancashire Police, Immigration Enforcement and the National Crime Agency.

The suspect, who operated the car wash business in Preston, remains in custody where he is assisting the GLAA with enquiries.

All eight employees discovered at the site were male Romanian nationals and have been taken to a temporary reception centre.

There they are to be interviewed and assessed to see if they should be referred to the UK Human Trafficking Centre as Potential Victims of Trafficking. Enquiries are continuing.

The GLAA is the foremost agency for tackling labour exploitation in England and Wales. The Government body was granted powers to investigate forced labour and associated trafficking Modern Slavery offences in April this year.

