Large Esso forecourt with Spar store let by Christie & Co

John Wood · 20 October, 2017
Hinton Service Station

Hinton Service Station, an Esso-branded forecourt located on the outskirts of Christchurch, has been let through specialist property adviser, Christie & Co.

The large forecourt site with a Spar convenience store and two adjoining rollover car washes has been operating since the 1920s.

Located on the main arterial route (A35 Lyndhurst Road), 3.5 miles to the east of Christchurch, the site has been leased by Ascona Group.

Duncan Morris, non-executive director of Ascona, commented: “We are progressively acquiring quality sites and Hinton was a prime example of the level of site being targeted.

“With the assistance of Christie & Co, we were able to quickly agree terms with the owner and subsequently move to lease completion in a period of only three months. The new lease proves that with willing parties, quick deals can still be achieved in a volatile market.”

Jordan Rundle of Christie & Co’s Winchester office, who handled the letting, said: “Having received significant interest for this site, we are delighted to have completed the letting and wish Ascona all the best for the future. The service station is popular with local residents, commuters and tourists, being strategically positioned and benefitting from high volumes of traffic throughout the day. 

“The petrol forecourt market remains incredibly buoyant and there is huge demand for both freehold and leasehold petrol stations across the South.”

