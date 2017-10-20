Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Certas Energy and RoadKing open HGV refuelling site at Cannock

John Wood · 20 October, 2017
Opening of The Hollies Truckstop, Cannock

Certas Energy, working in partnership with RoadKing, has opened a new state-of-the-art HGV refuelling site at The Hollies Truckstop, Cannock, Staffordshire.

The site, located on the A5 Watling Street, 1 mile from M6 junction 12, provides diesel, gas oil and AdBlue for truckstop users and accepts a variety of fuel cards including Key Fuels and UK Fuels.

High speed pumps that pump 120 litres of fuel per minute will allow four vehicles to fill up at the same time. 

Andrew Goodwin, national bunker manager for Certas Energy, said: “We’re delighted that the project has gone to plan and the refuelling site is now open. 

“This is another major milestone in our strategy to develop a national network of refuelling sites. For Certas Energy, this development is designed to meet the needs of hauliers travelling on the M6/A5, making it extremely convenient to refuel without having to detour too far off route.

“We are pleased with the partnership that we have built to date with RoadKing and look forward to this continuing in the future.”

Nicholas Whatmore, director, RoadKing, commented: “It’s great that the new refuelling site is now open.  Following the recent £1.5m investment at the truckstop, the refuelling site provides hauliers with a convenient and efficient way to refuel before making their onward journey. 

“The Certas Energy team have been professional to deal with and we look forward to building on that partnership in future.”

Roadking operates two truck stops in the UK at Holyhead A55 Junction 2 and the Cannock site.

Pictured above are from left: Franco Moller, director, Certas Energy; Nicholas Whatmore, director, RoadKing; and Andrew Goodwin, national bunker manager, Certas Energy.

