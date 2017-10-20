New BP/M&S site opens in Honiton after £2.1m KDRB

John Wood

A new BP service station with M&S Simply Food has been opened after a KDRB (knockdown re-build) of BP’s site at Turks Lane in Honiton, in South Devon.

The joint BP and Marks & Spencer development has created 18 new jobs and will offer motorists a wide range of M&S food alongside BP’s Wild Bean Café drinks and hot food.

Approximately £2.1m has been spent on the site, which opened on October 18. The store includes a toilet accessible to disabled people, and a baby changing-room.

BP district manager Mark Witham said: “The new store and introduction of the M&S Simply Food range means we have been able to create 18 new jobs for people in the local area.

“It’ll be open 24/7 providing customers with a selected range of Marks & Spencer’s high quality fresh, innovative food alongside the best of BP fuels and our own Wild Bean Café.”

The first customers at BP on Turks Head Lane will also receive a range of discounts and a free ‘bag for life’.

There are currently 261 BP M&S service stations and BP says it is targeting 300.

