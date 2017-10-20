New BP/M&S site opens in Honiton after £2.1m KDRB· 20 October, 2017
A new BP service station with M&S Simply Food has been opened after a KDRB (knockdown re-build) of BP’s site at Turks Lane in Honiton, in South Devon.
The joint BP and Marks & Spencer development has created 18 new jobs and will offer motorists a wide range of M&S food alongside BP’s Wild Bean Café drinks and hot food.
Approximately £2.1m has been spent on the site, which opened on October 18. The store includes a toilet accessible to disabled people, and a baby changing-room.
BP district manager Mark Witham said: “The new store and introduction of the M&S Simply Food range means we have been able to create 18 new jobs for people in the local area.
“It’ll be open 24/7 providing customers with a selected range of Marks & Spencer’s high quality fresh, innovative food alongside the best of BP fuels and our own Wild Bean Café.”
The first customers at BP on Turks Head Lane will also receive a range of discounts and a free ‘bag for life’.
There are currently 261 BP M&S service stations and BP says it is targeting 300.
Want more stories like this in your inbox?
Sign up for our FREE email newsletter
Keywords:
My Account
- Weekly
Retail
- Weekly
wholesale
- Daily
Average
|Region
|Diesel
|LPG
|Super UL
|UL
|East
|120.53
|63.90
|127.17
|119.00
|East Midlands
|120.03
|127.76
|118.80
|London
|120.37
|57.90
|128.81
|118.85
|North East
|119.80
|129.71
|118.46
|North West
|120.19
|127.87
|118.63
|Northern Ireland
|119.22
|125.23
|117.53
|Scotland
|120.24
|63.80
|126.78
|118.50
|South East
|120.72
|59.90
|129.39
|119.48
|South West
|120.39
|128.00
|119.02
|Wales
|120.04
|59.90
|126.47
|118.61
|West Midlands
|120.08
|65.90
|128.12
|118.84
|Yorkshire & Humber
|119.73
|127.02
|118.57