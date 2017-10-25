MPK adds two sites as growth strategy continues

Merril Boulton

MPK Garages has acquired two further forecourts as part of its expansion and development plan.

The Leicester-based retailer recently acquired Chester Road Service Station in Stanley, County Durham and Ram Jam Service Station on the A1 in Leicestershire during September. This takes the company’s total number of sites to 29.

“We will continue to grow the business through further acquisitions and the development of existing sites, following the investment in the company by Business Growth Fund in 2016. These are two great sites for MPK in excellent locations and represent a further strengthening of the quality of the group," said managing director Paul Kershaw.

Day-to-day operation of the sites is overseen by Darren Emery, who joined the company in 2016 with a wealth of experience in the sector. Darren is taking the lead on retail strategy and site development, ensuring the network has a robust management model in place to maximise returns and satisfy customers.

“These are exciting times for MPK”, said Darren. “As part of our aim to improve our retail offer, we are undertaking an extensive programme of site development including the addition of food-to-go inserts with the likes of Subway and other partners”.

MPK’s current network is supplied by Londis, Mace and Spar; and fuel brands BP, Gulf, Jet and Texaco.

