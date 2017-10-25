VVS Service Stations signs up second site with Murco

Merril Boulton

VVS Service Stations owned and operated by Dr Velautham Sarveswaran (Sarves) and his wife has just signed their second site to a Murco fuel supply agreement.

Maypole Service Station which is situated on Alcester Road South, Birmingham joins the Murco network almost exactly 12 months after their first VVS site in Beoley, Redditch.

Jim Mulheran, Motor Fuel Group’s (MFG) fuels director with responsibility for the Murco brand says: “Sarves and his wife were already highly valued dealer customers and we’re delighted that they have now decided to commit their Maypole station to our expanding Murco dealer network.”

Dr V. Sarveswaran is equally pleased with his new deal adding: “Sales at our Beoley station over the last 12 months have proved that Murco’s new look really attracts extra customers. On top of this, the competitive supply deal and dealer support that Jim and his team offer are second to none. Switching to Murco at Maypole was an easy decision for us.”

