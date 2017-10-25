Coffee the favourite as Brits spend £676 a year in shops and cafes

Merril Boulton

Britons spend an average of £676 each year on coffee from shops and cafes, according to new research into the hot beverage habits of the nation.

That equates to an average per person of 1,460 cups of coffee a year; 93,440 cups in an adult lifetime; amounting to a £43,264 spend.

The poll, commissioned by coffee syrup supplier Monin, shows a 61% of us now prefer coffee to tea, with Brits downing an average of four cups a day – with the latte the most popular coffee for 41% of the nation. There are apparently 22,845 coffee shops in the UK, a six per cent increase year-on-year – with 2.3 billion coffees a year being bought and consumed out of home.

But according to the data, people from Cardiff are the biggest coffee fans - with people from the Welsh capital downing 1,825 cups a year, more than any other city in the UK.

Cappuccino came second to latte in the favourite coffee stakes, with 38%, followed by Americano (26%) and Mocha (16%).

Asked why people prefer coffee, 46% said they needed the caffeine boost they get from coffee to wake up in the morning; and 39% said they needed it as a pick-me-up during the day. However, the majority – 65% - said they simply preferred the taste to tea.

And 65% of health-conscious Brits say going out for coffee to catch up with friends has now replaced heading out for a boozy night.

Lee Hyde - beverage innovation manager at Monin, commented: “We are seeing a rise in coffee shops and coffee culture across the country, and this trend is being replicated in the home too.

"Over a third of Brits confirmed they know more about coffee than they did five years ago and coffee drinkers are finding new ways to personalise their drinks, reaching for flavours from popular vanilla to more adventurous flavours like salted caramel.

“With coffee, the menu options are endless and with seasonal flavours on the rise and iced coffees during summer, coffees aren’t only functional they’re also the perfect fit for socialising too.”

The survey of 1500 people of all ages revealed the average Brit has their first cup of coffee at 8am,

with 76 percent claiming they regularly experiment with different styles and flavours of coffee.

Almost four in ten (39 percent) say coffee drinkers are cooler than those who prefer a nice cup of tea. A further three in ten (30 percent) claim they have their own signature coffee - "make mine a skinny, caramel macchiato with an extra shot”.

And when it comes to added extras, 18% like caramel syrup in their coffee, while 14 % ask for vanilla and 10% want a touch of hazelnut.

Hyde added: “What this study shows is there is a real thirst for coffee and people are keen to experiment and develop their signature brew.”

Britain’s Favourite Coffee

1. Latte

2. Cappuccino

3. Americano

4. Mocha

5. Espresso

6. Flat White

7. Iced Coffee

8. Frappe

9. Ground

10. Double Espresso