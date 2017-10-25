Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

MFG signs up to second 'electric' partnership

Merril Boulton · 25 October, 2017

MFG has announced a second partnership with an electric vehicle chargepoint installation company – Ecotricity - which will extend the latest technology across its network.

It has reached agreement to install 30 new electricity pumps on its forecourts around London.

The Ecotricity pumps will be installed on MFG’s Shell, BP and Texaco-branded service stations in the first half of 2018.

Last month MFG announced a partnership deal with ChargePoint Services for the roll-out of electric vehicle charging across its UK network.

Jeremy Clarke, MFG’s chief operating officer, said: “We are delighted to be extending our fuel offer to customers. The growth of the electric and hybrid vehicle market is an important part of the fuel mix going forward. MFG is determined to be at the forefront of this technology, satisfying this growing demand.”

Ecotricity claims its Electric Highway is the most popular charging network in the country, having powered almost eight million miles so far this year, providing almost 1,300 MWh of electricity for drivers.

Dale Vince, founder of Ecotricity and the Electric Highway, said: “We began building the Electric Highway when there were almost no electric vehicles on the road, but we wanted to kickstart the revolution. Now there are around 40 models to choose from, falling prices and a growing number of drivers.”

“Having established the network on motorways where it was needed most, we are now moving into the major towns and cities on petrol station forecourts. The day is coming where charging an electric vehicle will be no different to what we’ve come to expect – just popping to a forecourt to refuel.”

The network was launched by Ecotricity in 2011 and claims to have powered almost 50 million miles of emission-free electric driving, all supplied by energy from the wind and the sun.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 2 October 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East120.5363.90127.17119.00
East Midlands120.03127.76118.80
London120.3757.90128.81118.85
North East119.80129.71118.46
North West120.19127.87118.63
Northern Ireland119.22125.23117.53
Scotland120.2463.80126.78118.50
South East120.7259.90129.39119.48
South West120.39128.00119.02
Wales120.0459.90126.47118.61
West Midlands120.0865.90128.12118.84
Yorkshire & Humber119.73127.02118.57
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Bill unveiled to force forecourts to offe...

Large Esso forecourt with Spar store let...

MPK adds two sites as growth strategy con...

New BP/M&S site opens in Honiton after £2...

Esso begins roll-out of new mobile paymen...

Shell buys electric charging providers

Spar celebrates 60th anniversary with Man...

HKS Retail listed in Sunday Times Top Tra...

HKS Retail listed in Sunday Times Top Tra...

Esso begins roll-out of new mobile paymen...

Is Shell planning UK’s first ‘no petrol’...

Sainsbury's rolls out app for disabled cu...

Poll

See Results

As many forecourt operators continue their quest for expansion - driving up forecourt prices - could you be tempted to sell your business?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions