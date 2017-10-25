MFG signs up to second 'electric' partnership

Merril Boulton

MFG has announced a second partnership with an electric vehicle chargepoint installation company – Ecotricity - which will extend the latest technology across its network.

It has reached agreement to install 30 new electricity pumps on its forecourts around London.

The Ecotricity pumps will be installed on MFG’s Shell, BP and Texaco-branded service stations in the first half of 2018.

Last month MFG announced a partnership deal with ChargePoint Services for the roll-out of electric vehicle charging across its UK network.

Jeremy Clarke, MFG’s chief operating officer, said: “We are delighted to be extending our fuel offer to customers. The growth of the electric and hybrid vehicle market is an important part of the fuel mix going forward. MFG is determined to be at the forefront of this technology, satisfying this growing demand.”

Ecotricity claims its Electric Highway is the most popular charging network in the country, having powered almost eight million miles so far this year, providing almost 1,300 MWh of electricity for drivers.

Dale Vince, founder of Ecotricity and the Electric Highway, said: “We began building the Electric Highway when there were almost no electric vehicles on the road, but we wanted to kickstart the revolution. Now there are around 40 models to choose from, falling prices and a growing number of drivers.”

“Having established the network on motorways where it was needed most, we are now moving into the major towns and cities on petrol station forecourts. The day is coming where charging an electric vehicle will be no different to what we’ve come to expect – just popping to a forecourt to refuel.”

The network was launched by Ecotricity in 2011 and claims to have powered almost 50 million miles of emission-free electric driving, all supplied by energy from the wind and the sun.

