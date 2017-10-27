Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Shell boss David Moss to hang up his pumps

Merril Boulton · 27 October, 2017

After nearly 40 years of service, David Moss, UK retail general manager, is to retire from Shell at the end of the year.

Having spent his entire career in downstream, initially in aviation and marine, he joined retail in the 1980s where he has held roles in Europe, USA and globally.

His recent notable achievements have been the retail leadership of North Europe where he led the business through a period of business changes, the divestments of Denmark and Norway.

He has certainly left his mark on the UK market where he has revitalised the retail network with a series of initiatives, which has put the brand at the forefront of the industry in terms of its convenience and fuel offer; he has also overseen the growth of the Shell-branded dealer network following the sell-off of around 200 company owned sites. 

He will be replaced by Bernadette Williamson for the roles of UK Retail General Manager and LSDR from the start of 2018.

Bernie joined Shell after leading the BG Contracting and Procurement CP integration with Shell last year. Since then she has led the Retail CP team for Europe and South Africa.

Prior to BG, she had broad Rretail and leadership experience in the UK in both category management and supply chain optimisation roles with various food/convenience retailers such as Safeway (now Morrisons), Sainsbury’s and T&S Stores (formerly the largest convenience retailer in the UK, now owned by Tesco Express).

