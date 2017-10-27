Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

'We'll install rapid chargers for free,' says InstaVolt

Merril Boulton · 27 October, 2017

Charging firm InstaVolt is offering to install rapid chargers on forecourts for free, to save operators from having to make significant capital expenditure, and instead making its money from the sale of electricity used by drivers.

Under the new Automated and Electric Vehicles Bill, which received its first reading in the House of Commons last week, large fuel retailers and motorway services will have to install electric vehicle chargers on their premises.

A report by consultancy firm Rapleys earlier this week revealed that the cost to the industry of installing electric charging points could easily exceed £250m. A further report from distribution network operator UK Power Networks Ltd suggested that the cost to install a rapid electric vehicle charger on one site alone would be a minimum of £60,000.

The industry has expressed concern about the cost of such a move and a lack of clarity over the definition of the term ‘large retailers’. But electric vehicle charging firm InstaVolt is offering to install them for free.

The company, headquartered in Basingstoke Hampshire, installs and maintains rapid electric vehicle chargers at no cost, according to its CEO Tim Payne.  It claims to even give landowners who house the chargers a rental income for the use of the small amount of land required. He said the model had proved successful for councils and business parks across the UK, with the company already working with partners across a number of sectors including local authorities, national gym chains as well as forecourt operators.

“Some businesses we speak to can’t quite get their heads around the idea of us installing chargers for free," said Payne. "We’ve had a few councils turn us away initially because they think it’s too good to be true - installing charging points at no cost to the taxpayer.

“We want to reassure fuel retailers that the implications of the new Automated Vehicles Bill needn’t cost them a penny. We can handle everything from obtaining planning permission to upgrading the chargers as technology evolves. What’s more they can actually make a rental income from it.” 

Tim adds that putting electric vehicle chargers on forecourts can actually bring more benefits to fuel retailers and motorway services.

“Retailers can expect to see increased dwell time, as drivers typically spend half an hour waiting for their vehicle to charge, spending money as they do. Drivers are actively seeking EV charge points too so forecourts can benefit from increased footfall.”

InstaVolt signed a multi-million pound deal with US charging giant ChargePoint earlier this year to purchase more than 200 of its electric vehicle rapid charging solutions. The chargers can be upgraded as battery technology evolves, effectively future proofing the assets and providing reassurance to drivers for years to come.

Unlike other equipment, Payne said InstaVolt’s charging points are available for all electric vehicle drivers to use on a pay-as-you-go, no-subscription basis. Drivers simply tap their contactless debit card and charge up.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 2 October 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East120.5363.90127.17119.00
East Midlands120.03127.76118.80
London120.3757.90128.81118.85
North East119.80129.71118.46
North West120.19127.87118.63
Northern Ireland119.22125.23117.53
Scotland120.2463.80126.78118.50
South East120.7259.90129.39119.48
South West120.39128.00119.02
Wales120.0459.90126.47118.61
West Midlands120.0865.90128.12118.84
Yorkshire & Humber119.73127.02118.57
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

MPK adds two sites as growth strategy con...

MFG signs up to second 'electric' partner...

Electric Vehicles Bill 'could cost the in...

Bill unveiled to force forecourts to offe...

Esso begins roll-out of new mobile paymen...

MPK adds two sites as growth strategy con...

Spar celebrates 60th anniversary with Man...

Bill unveiled to force forecourts to offe...

HKS Retail listed in Sunday Times Top Tra...

Esso begins roll-out of new mobile paymen...

Sainsbury's rolls out app for disabled cu...

BP reappoints DHL Supply Chain to manage...

Poll

See Results

As many forecourt operators continue their quest for expansion - driving up forecourt prices - could you be tempted to sell your business?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions