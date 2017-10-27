BP acquires Devon site for redevelopment

Merril Boulton

BP has acquired a North Devon site for redevelopment following its sale by the Dinner family through Christie & Co.

Bude Road Garage in Holsworthy is located on the A3072, the main route out of Holsworthy to the popular coastal town of Bude. The forecourt is described as being "unopposed with a good residential catchment and is close to the local community college and primary school".

Bude Road Garage has been in the Dinner family for over 50 years with Simon and Lucy Dinner having successfully operated the forecourt for over 25 years, spending time and money investing in the Spar convenience store to attract new custom. Simon and Lucy have worked hard to create a busy forecourt that is popular not only with the local residents but also those passing through Holsworthy. They decided it was the right time to pass the business on, and instructed Christie & Co to run a comprehensive marketing campaign, targeting existing forecourt operators.

After numerous bids on the forecourt, BP secured the site, freehold. Simon and Lucy will continue to run the business until early next year while BP go for planning to knock down and rebuild the forecourt, to improve its current layout to suit the BP model.

Simon and Lucy Dinner commented, “We are really happy that the sale has been competed with BP, it will be a great asset to the local community, surrounding areas and passing traffic. We are excited to be working with BP to make the transition as smooth as possible.”

A spokesperson for BP added, “We are delighted with the acquisition of Bude Road Garage, continuing our expansion in the South West.”

Christie & Co’s South West forecourt specialists, David Morris and William Trott brokered the sale. David Morris adds, “This is another great forecourt that BP will be adding to their growing estate in the South West and it will be interesting to follow the plans that BP have for the site. Simon and Lucy were a pleasure to work with and we wish them all the best for the future.”

