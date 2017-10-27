Spar UK launches first loyalty app with Zapper

Merril Boulton

Spar is partnering with Zapper to launch a mobile payments and loyalty app into Spar stores, including forecourt stores, starting in the south west this month.

A selection of Appleby Westward’s Gillett’s Spar stores around Plymouth and Exeter are the first to launch with Zapper’s smart loyalty app while development expansion across other RDC’s is taking place.

Described as quick and easy to use, shoppers simply open the app, scan a QR code at the till, and payment - including voucher redemption and loyalty card updates -are processed in just a few seconds.

Ian Taylor, Spar's UK retail director, said: “We are focused on offering excellent customer service. Working with Zapper means that customers are motivated to shop at Spar rather than at a competitor store. Our customers have many great reasons to shop with us and there are enormous benefits to retaining and rewarding them. We continue to develop exciting modern and relevant convenience stores and Zapper mobile payment rewards loyalty and enables our customers to pay for their goods faster which in turn will encourage repeat use in store.”

Jon Birt, retail director, Zapper UK, said: “We are Spar UK’s first app partner to deliver a seamless loyalty and smarter marketing platform. This will further assist retailers in understanding today’s convenience shopper’s needs, all delivered by the ease of quick mobile payments. With the average shopper spending £8.47 when they pay with the app, it is clear Zapper is transforming the way shoppers pay and receive rewards.”

Birt said that not only is Zapper a game-changing tool for convenience retailers, but tech-savvy FMCG brands can also gain personal insights and contact their customers directly via Zapper. "Brand-specific digital vouchers can be sent in seconds via the Zapper app to consumers directing them into Spar UK and other convenience retail stores to automatically redeem their vouchers. No paper, no cards, no hassle."

The Zapper app is available for download via Android, iOS and Windows Phone platforms.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: